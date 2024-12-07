iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,655,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

