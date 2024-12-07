iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Everest Group accounts for 0.9% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.10.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.9 %

EG opened at $371.40 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

