iSAM Funds UK Ltd Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

