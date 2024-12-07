iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 4,413 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

INGR opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

