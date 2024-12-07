Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Resignation of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Sravan K. Emany, the company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, has tendered his resignation. The departure is set to be effective from December 18, 2024. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals clarified that Mr. Emany’s resignation is unrelated to any disagreement with the company concerning financial matters.

Following Sravan K. Emany’s resignation, Thomas McCourt, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, will assume the role of the company’s principal financial officer on an interim basis until a new principal financial officer is appointed.

This disclosure was officially revealed in a Form 8-K filing dated December 2, 2024. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, a Delaware-based pharmaceutical company trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol IRWD, noted that this transition in leadership does not indicate any financial reporting-related issues, as confirmed by the departing officer.

The company duly signed the report, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on December 5, 2024. John Minardo, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, signed the document on behalf of the company.

The company did not offer further details regarding the departure or the future search for a new Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. The leadership transition is expected to occur smoothly, ensuring minimal disruption to the company’s operations and financial affairs.

