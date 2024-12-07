IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Shares of IQV stock opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average is $225.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.