Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

