Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $678,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

