Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 600 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
SMCI opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
