Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 600 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.