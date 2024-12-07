Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,633.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 3.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

