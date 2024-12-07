Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

