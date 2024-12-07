Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Avantor were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Up 2.6 %

Avantor stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

