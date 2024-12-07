Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.88 and traded as high as $111.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF shares last traded at $110.88, with a volume of 2,344 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

