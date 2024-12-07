Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747 shares.The stock last traded at $123.84 and had previously closed at $124.05.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.