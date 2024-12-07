Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747 shares.The stock last traded at $123.84 and had previously closed at $124.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

