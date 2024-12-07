International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.8% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $238.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $157.88 and a 12 month high of $238.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

