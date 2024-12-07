Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $33,859,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 105.9% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

