Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $280.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.