Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. The trade was a 91.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.94.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

