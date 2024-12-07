Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,805 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,776,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 129,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,785,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $35.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

