Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,933,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.15.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $379.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.52 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.40 and a 200 day moving average of $309.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

