Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 711 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.72.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $371.22 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

