Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

