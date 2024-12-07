Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

