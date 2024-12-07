Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

