Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,813 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

