Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 303,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,291,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $191.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

