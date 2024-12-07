Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,223 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

