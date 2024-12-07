Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $27,043.68 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,732.26. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pulmonx Stock Up 3.9 %

LUNG stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 261.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

