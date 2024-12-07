Insider Selling: Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Sells A$7,000,000.00 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider John Walstab sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$7,000,000.00 ($4,487,179.49).
Paragon Care Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75.
About Paragon Care
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Care
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.