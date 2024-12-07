Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $211.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.51. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

