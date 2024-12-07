Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

