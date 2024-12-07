Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
MXL opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
