Insider Selling: Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) Insider Sells C$225,536.93 in Stock

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93.
Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance
MTT opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Magna Terra Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Terra Minerals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.