Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) COO Sells 24,856 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

