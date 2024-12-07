Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,205,622.74 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,041,600. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,217,111.70.

On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

HCP stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in HashiCorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

