Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $156,750.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,815.10. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 0.5 %
CPSS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPSS
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consumer Portfolio Services
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.