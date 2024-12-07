Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $156,750.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,815.10. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 0.5 %

CPSS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

