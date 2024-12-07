Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,195.90. This represents a 2.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

GRF opened at $9.99 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.