Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,195.90. This represents a 2.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 4.1 %
GRF opened at $9.99 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.99.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
