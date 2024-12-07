Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases 195 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,927.50. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

BHRB opened at $70.10 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

