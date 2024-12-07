IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,986 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

