IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $841,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after buying an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $221.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

