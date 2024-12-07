IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

ZTS stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

