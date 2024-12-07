IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

