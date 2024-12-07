IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY opened at $149.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $111.49 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.