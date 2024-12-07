IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.94.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $139.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.05, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

