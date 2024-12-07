iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $92.66 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,225 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $92,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.90 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

