iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 359.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,538,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
