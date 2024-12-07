iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,376 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

