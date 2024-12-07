iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,318 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in PDD by 1,374.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,589 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 3,693.8% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,764 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.