iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 288.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 0.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $40,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $965.69 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

