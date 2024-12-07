Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and traded as high as $33.45. Humankind US Stock ETF shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1,213 shares.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Humankind US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Humankind US Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF ( NYSEARCA:HKND Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Humankind US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.