Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and traded as high as $33.45. Humankind US Stock ETF shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1,213 shares.
Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.
Humankind US Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.
About Humankind US Stock ETF
The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.
