Hui (Helen) Xu Sells 2,500 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gentherm Stock Performance
Shares of THRM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on THRM
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gentherm
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.