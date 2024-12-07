Hui (Helen) Xu Sells 2,500 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,317.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gentherm by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

